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Louisiana man wanted after mother and grandmother killed in Easter Sunday shooting

1 hour 11 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 2:58 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CHALMETTE — A Louisiana man is wanted for second-degree murder by the St. Bernard's Sheriff's Office after he allegedly killed his mother and grandmother on Easter Sunday, according to a report by WWL-TV

Deputies with the St Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said that around 7:45 p.m., they arrived at a residence on Centanni Drive in St. Bernard to find two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two women were transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries. 

Detectives later identified 22-year-old Lee Collins III as the suspected shooter.

According to WWL-TV, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said the incident began with an argument between Collins and his mother, 55-year-old Trenelle Collins, when his grandmother, 75-year-old Mary Major, tried to intervene. Pohlmann said Collins left the home before returning and shooting the two women and firing shots at his father.

Collins, who fled on foot, is believed to have stolen a white 2019 Ford stake-bed truck with the license plate reading Z258037. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest on two counts of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501.

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