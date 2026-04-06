61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeowner's dogs help prevent garage fire in Napoleonville

49 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 7:12 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A homeowner's dogs helped them avoid a potential disaster as they alerted the owner to a fire burning in a detached garage on Monday.

According to the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters arrived at a home in Napoleonville around 5:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire and conducted a thorough overhaul. 

Trending News

The homeowner credited their dogs with alerting them to the fire, enabling quick action and a swift response, preventing a larger disaster from occurring. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days