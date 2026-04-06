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Homeowner's dogs help prevent garage fire in Napoleonville
NAPOLEONVILLE — A homeowner's dogs helped them avoid a potential disaster as they alerted the owner to a fire burning in a detached garage on Monday.
According to the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters arrived at a home in Napoleonville around 5:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire and conducted a thorough overhaul.
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The homeowner credited their dogs with alerting them to the fire, enabling quick action and a swift response, preventing a larger disaster from occurring.
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