Campaign ads are flooding Louisiana, and the money behind them tells a story

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents have been seeing more and more political advertisements lately, as candidates for Louisiana's U.S. Senate race have just a couple of weeks left to make strong impressions on voters.

Experts note that campaign spending before an election can indicate a candidate’s confidence in winning. However, others believe that the initial impression a candidate makes is equally critical in influencing voters.

LSU Political Science Professor Robert Hogan broke down what exactly spending could signal about the current state of the race.

According to publicly available campaign finance data, incumbent Bill Cassidy had about $10 million on hand before entering 2026. Right before she entered the Senate Race, Julia Letlow reported having $2.4 million, and John Fleming trails that with just over $2 million on hand.

After President Donald Trump endorsed her, Letlow's cash flow likely picked up, but so far, her campaign has not updated its cash on hand or spending data with the Federal Election Commission.

Louisiana voter Dustin Brewster says he's active in state and national politics. Looking ahead to the May 16 primary election, Brewster says he has noticed Cassidy campaigning more than the others.

Hogan says the fact that Fleming and Letlow aren't running a lot of television ads at this time doesn't mean they're behind in polls or fundraising.

"One reason candidates don't have to spend a lot of money is that they know they're doing very well in the polls," Hogan said.

Early voting runs from May 2 through May 9.