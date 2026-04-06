Grass fire in St. Mary Parish burns more than 10 acres

FRANKLIN - More than 10 acres of land near the Port of West St. Mary were burned in a grass fire on Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Clarence Clark said the fire was sparked by someone cutting grass. As of 6 p.m., the fire was out.

St. Mary Fire Dist. 11, Chitimacha Fire Protection, Baldwin Fire Department, Jeanerette Fire, Grand Marais, BOM Fire, Cypremort Point Fire, Acadian Ambulance and the St. Mary Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.