52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gun, illegal contraband found in student's vehicle at St. Amant High School

2 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, January 13 2022 Jan 13, 2022 January 13, 2022 8:36 PM January 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ASCENSION PARISH - A St. Amant High School student is under investigation after allegedly bringing a gun to campus Thursday.

According to a news release, "A discipline investigation led to a search of a student's vehicle on campus." Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report they found "illegal contraband, including a weapon."

Deputies say they determined the student presented no immediate threat to the campus, and they "were able to quickly bring closure to the matter."

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days