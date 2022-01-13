Gun, illegal contraband found in student's vehicle at St. Amant High School

ASCENSION PARISH - A St. Amant High School student is under investigation after allegedly bringing a gun to campus Thursday.

According to a news release, "A discipline investigation led to a search of a student's vehicle on campus." Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report they found "illegal contraband, including a weapon."

Deputies say they determined the student presented no immediate threat to the campus, and they "were able to quickly bring closure to the matter."

This is a developing story.