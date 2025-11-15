GSmoove Steppas host inaugural Thanksgiving in the Park with surprise visit from Gonzales Mayor

GONZALES - The GSmoove Steppas hosted their inaugural Thanksgiving in the Park in Gonzales on Saturday with a surprise visit from Gonzales Mayor Timothy Riley.

Thanksgiving in the Park was created to bring residents together in the spirit of gratitude while giving back to the community.

The community-focused event provided more than 400 meals to local families, offering warmth and support ahead of the holiday season.

The GSmoove Steppas, a dynamic group of women made up of mothers and grandmothers, were brought together by line dancing to share their commitment to serving others.

Led by Gonzales native Chantelle Glover, the group has a full holiday season with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas events planned to bring the community together with the group's infectious energy and joy.