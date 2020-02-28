64°
Group of 7 arrested in Ascension Parish drug bust

Friday, February 28 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Top left to right: Joshua McQuiston, Jeffery Neuwald, Dollie Ward, Julieta Ealouis Bottom left to right: Catherine Morris, Marshel Spires, Kaitlyn Neuwald

ASCENSION PARISH - After a month long investigation deputies were given a search warrant for a residence on Rue De Le Bois Road, where they arrested multiple individuals for narcotics.

During the search, authorities found various quantities of drugs. Deputies also found a juvenile at the residence, who was released to a relative.

The group was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with: 

Joshua McQuiston, 32, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Jeffery Neuwald, 55, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Dollie Ward, 46, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule III drug, and illegal use of a dangerous substance in presence of a juvenile.

Julieta Ealouis, 35, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule III drug, and illegal use of a dangerous substance in presence of a juvenile.

Catherine Morris, 48, of St. Amant, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshel Spires, 52, of Prairieville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, illegal use of dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Kaitlyn Neuwald, 27, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

