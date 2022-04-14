Group arrested in conspiracy to burn down huge home for insurance payout

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Four people have been arrested in an alleged plot to burn down a 6,700-square-foot home for insurance money.

Jerry Avants, Sr., Herman Severio, Tammy Bankston Everett and Adrian Lee Everett were each booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for their roles in the 2016 fire on Weiss Road in Walker.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, investigators found the home was apparently emptied of personal belongings before it went up in flames. They also learned that Avants allegedly made comments about the large insurance policy he had on the home, and had mentioned having someone burn it down prior to the blaze.

Investigators say Adrian Lee Everett admitted to setting the fire at Avants' home in order to receive part of the insurance payout.

Avants, Severio and Adrian Everett were all booked with arson with intent to defraud. Everett was given an additional count of simple arson. Severio was also booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tammy Everett was booked on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit simple arson.

Authorities are still searching for a fifth suspect, Tabatha Bankston, but believe she is out of the state.