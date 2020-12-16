Groundbreaking held as Walker High School improvements get underway

44°
June 27, 2016
WALKER - Livingston Parish school officials and community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at Walker High School as construction is launched on a major expansion and improvement plan for the school.

The construction is part of a $25 million capital improvement plan that was approved by Walker School District voters two years ago.

The expansion will include a new 80,000-square-foot, two-story building with 32 classrooms, a library, teacher workroom and administrative offices.

The main building, which will face Florida Boulevard, will create a new front entrance to the campus for students and visitors.

Other construction plans include a new cafeteria with outdoor seating, a new band room, a 16,000-square-foot vocational-technical education building and a new 200-seat gymnasium.

