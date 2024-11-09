Groundbreaking at LSU PERTT lab paves the way for innovation

BATON ROUGE - A new kind of technology is being developed at LSU in collaboration with the College of Engineering with Halliburton and ExxonMobil to research carbon-capturing technology.

Dominic Genetti is the Senior Vice President for low carbon solutions at ExxonMobil, and he says he’s excited to work with the latest project at the PERTT Lab, which stands for petroleum, engineering, research, training, and testing.

"Today we're celebrating the spudding of a well, a research well to test carbon capture in a real-world environment," Genetti said.

This new well will be the third on campus. It’s not actually operational, it won’t be pumping CO2, but it is an opportunity for students to gain real-world experience on campus.

“Louisiana has what we call the ingredients for carbon capture,” Genetti said. “There's a lot of industry here, significant carbon emissions, there's a lot of floor space that's good for storage and you have the policy in place.”