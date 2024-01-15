48°
Greenwell Springs Road closed at Morgan Road due to building fire
GREENWELL SPRINGS - A large building fire prompted a road closure Monday morning.
The fire happened at Greenwell Springs and Morgan Roads and prompted the intersection of the two to be closed while officials responded.
It was unclear if anyone was injured, and the cause of the fire was undetermined. Photos showed smoke engulfing the top floor of the building.
