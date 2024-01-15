48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Greenwell Springs Road closed at Morgan Road due to building fire

Monday, January 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A large building fire prompted a road closure Monday morning. 

The fire happened at Greenwell Springs and Morgan Roads and prompted the intersection of the two to be closed while officials responded. 

It was unclear if anyone was injured, and the cause of the fire was undetermined. Photos showed smoke engulfing the top floor of the building. 

