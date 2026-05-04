Greensburg police arrest woman accused of breaking windows at post office, various other businesses

GREENSBURG — Police arrested a woman accused of smashing windows with a tire iron at several businesses around Greensburg.

Greensburg Assistant Chief of Police Lee Carmona said Alexus Carter, 29, allegedly used a tire iron on Sunday to break windows at the post office, a DEMCO office, a Family Dollar and a First Guarantee Bank.

She faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property.