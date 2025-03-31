79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greensburg placed under boil water advisory after downed powerline affects well

1 hour 48 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 4:34 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — The town of Greensburg was placed under a boil water advisory on Monday.

The advisory was put into place after a downed powerline caused by severe weather conditions affected the city's well.

The well is now running on generator power.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days