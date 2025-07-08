88°
Latest Weather Blog
Greensburg man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash
COVINGTON - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Tammany Parish and left a St. Helena Parish man dead.
The crash happened Monday morning on Highway 40 near Barker Road. Houston Dutruch, 64, of Greensburg was driving when his vehicle hit a culvert and flipped onto its roof.
Dutruch was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: Andrea Clessi
-
Authorities identify driver of stolen van that had to receive CPR after...
-
DOTD announces bid results for repair and repaving projects around capital region
-
ER visits for tick bites near record levels this summer across US
-
LSU FACES lab searching for family of unidentified man killed in 2024...
Sports Video
-
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC...
-
Former LSU men's basketball player gets a shot with the Pelicans Summer...
-
Sports2-A-Days: Catholic High Bears
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes home gold for USA on international stage
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou defeat Seguin River Monsters in both games Sunday