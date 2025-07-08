Greensburg man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

COVINGTON - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Tammany Parish and left a St. Helena Parish man dead.

The crash happened Monday morning on Highway 40 near Barker Road. Houston Dutruch, 64, of Greensburg was driving when his vehicle hit a culvert and flipped onto its roof.

Dutruch was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene.