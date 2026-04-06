'Everyone in this area knows that spot:' Holden neighborhood calls for stricter pet owner penalties

HOLDEN - Residents living along George White Road fear for their safety, blaming one property for having roaming and vicious dogs in the area.

WBRZ initially got a call about the property in March from a concerned neighbor. A camper caught fire on March 23 and two dogs died. The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

After WBRZ started asking parish officials about the dog situation, animal control picked up five dogs from the site.

Another neighbor, Rebecca Prentiss, said she has witnessed dogs die on the property for years. The blames the issues on the owner's neglect.

"I've picked up over 100 puppies from down there, rehomed them. Everyone in this area knows that spot," she said.

Another neighbor said people cannot even enjoy their front yards.

"They just need to clean up and get better enforcement for the dogs running the roads," Daina Cambre, a Holden resident, said.

The residents want stricter penalties for people who fail to care for their animals or allow them to run throughout neighborhoods without control.

"I think they need to be fined, ticketed," Prentiss said. "I think if it was starting to take money out of their pocket, if they were fined, couldn't pay it, and end up in jail, this would end."

Just last month, Livingston Parish opened a $3,500,000 animal shelter expansion, adding space for 50 more dogs. Since March, Animal Shelter Director Amanda Forde said the shelter has taken in 115 dogs.

Parish ordinances outlaw cruel and inhumane treatment of animals.

"Cruel and inhumane should just be affording an animal its basic rights, clean food, clean water, clean shelter," Forde said.

Right now, the sheriff's office is responsible for removing animals from properties and issuing citations. Sheriff Jason Ard said the new shelter helps, but the parish needs more animal control officers.

"We average about 50 to 60 calls a month, just dealing with animal complaints. These deputies could actually be in a subdivision, trying to keep your neighborhood safe," Ard said.

WBRZ did speak to the owner of the dogs on George White Road, who did not understand why animal control removed the dogs. He said the dogs were "not being neglected" and were "in good shape."

Prentiss said a change in the care of these animals and a change in accountability is needed sooner, rather than later.

"The overpopulation of Livingston Parish has gone on way too long. We're seeing the aftermath of it now," she said.