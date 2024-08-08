85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grandmother of 3-year-old shot and killed in his bed hosting prayer ahead of new school year

1 hour 41 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024 Aug 8, 2024 August 08, 2024 7:58 AM August 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - With a new school year ahead of us, members of the community are coming together to pray for the safety of students and teachers alike amid an environment filled with gun violence. 

Cathy Toliver, whose grandson Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed in April of 2022, is hosting a back to school prayer to bless the new school year. 

The prayer will be held at the 100 Black Men headquarters on North Foster Drive this Saturday at noon. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days