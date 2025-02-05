Grandmother arrested after allegedly slapping 5-year-old grandson on head, face during Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly slapping her 5-year-old grandson during a live stream Tuesday.

Pauline Knighten, 60, was arrested after a complaint was made to police regarding child abuse seen on Facebook Live.

Baton Rouge Police detectives saw two videos of Knighten slapping her grandson on the head and the face.

One of the videos showed Knighten slapping her grandson in the face which was deemed "excessive physical abuse" that fit the criteria for cruelty to juveniles.

Knighten was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to juveniles with minor injuries.