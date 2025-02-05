79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grandmother arrested after allegedly slapping 5-year-old grandson on head, face during Facebook Live

2 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 3:19 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly slapping her 5-year-old grandson during a live stream Tuesday.

Pauline Knighten, 60, was arrested after a complaint was made to police regarding child abuse seen on Facebook Live.

Baton Rouge Police detectives saw two videos of Knighten slapping her grandson on the head and the face.

One of the videos showed Knighten slapping her grandson in the face which was deemed "excessive physical abuse" that fit the criteria for cruelty to juveniles.

Trending News

Knighten was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to juveniles with minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days