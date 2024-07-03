Grand Marshal, Resident of the Year announced for 52nd annual Kenilworth Parade for Independence Day

BATON ROUGE - The Kenilworth neighborhood is hosting its 52nd annual Independence Day parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Boone Avenue, with this year's theme being "We the People."

This year's Grand Marshal is Jennifer Richardson, founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. The Kenilworth Resident of the Year is Coach Barrett Murphy.

"It's just a fun parade. It started off as a bunch of guys with kazoos of all things on their bicycles riding down the parkway. It's developed into a wonderful family-friendly event," past president of the neighborhood John Daly said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Girl Scouts, swim teams, and more will be in attendance when the parade rolls.

