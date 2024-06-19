Grand jury meets Thursday on consider charges in Loranger woman's death, daughters' kidnapping

AMITE — A Tangipahoa Parish grand jury will meet Thursday to consider charges against two people accused in the death of a Loranger woman and the kidnapping of her two young daughters.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Wednesday that the panel would convene at 9 a.m. and consider accusations against Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox. They are accused in the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and, in Mississippi, in the death of Erin Brunett, 4. Another daughter, Jalie Brunett, 6, survived the ordeal.

Federal charges are also being considered against the pair, as are potential counts in Mississippi.

Perrilloux declined to comment further.

The girls were the subject of an AMBER alert last week after their mother was found dead in their home on June 13. Law officials eventually traced Callihan to the Jackson, Mississippi, area.