Grammy-nominated Lainey Wilson returns to Louisiana as world tour makes its way to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Lainey Wilson is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the stops on her newly announced world tour that kicks off in March.
Wilson, a Louisiana native, will bring her "Whirlwind World Tour" to the Raising Cane's River Center on Sept. 11. During her Baton Rouge show, she will be joined by country singer-songwriters Ernest and Maddox Batson.
Her album "Whirlwind" earned her a nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards.
Wilson's Baton Rouge connection extends beyond the tour stop. "Whirlwind" features a song called "Bar In Baton Rouge."
