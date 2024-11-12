68°
Latest Weather Blog
Grammy-nominated jazz musician leads workshop teaching elementary students positive effects of music
BATON ROUGE — Grammy-nominated artist Jazzmeia Horn led a student workshop at Wedgewood Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
The event gave students the chance to learn her approach to writing jazz music, as well as leading children in several hands-on activities.
Horn told the students that music should be a positive outlet for them.
"I think that children should be able to listen to music and have a good time. And sometimes music on the radio isn't decent enough for you," she said, referencing music more risqué themes. "But this music says good morning. It's wonderful and proper to say morning to people when you see them."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama