Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University police responded to an isolated firearm-related incident Wednesday, according to the university.
Officials said the incident took place near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries have been reported and suspects were identified.
There is no ongoing threat to campus safety.
