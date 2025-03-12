67°
Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported

2 hours 38 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 6:43 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GRAMBLING - Grambling State University police responded to an isolated firearm-related incident Wednesday, according to the university.

Officials said the incident took place near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries have been reported and suspects were identified.

There is no ongoing threat to campus safety.

