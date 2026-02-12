71°
Governor says Lee Mallett will replace Scott Ballard as president of the LSU board of supervisors

39 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 11:59 AM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Thursday that Chester "Lee" Mallet, the vice chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, will take the top post on the panel.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Landry thanked current chairman Scott Ballard and said Ballard would remain on the board. 

“Scott positioned LSU for long-term success,” Landry wrote. During Ballard's tenure, the board voted to re-integrate the University of New Orleans into the LSU system.

Mallett is from the Lake Charles area. 

This story will be updated.

