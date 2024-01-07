Governor's inauguration moved to Sunday due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE - Due to concerns about weather, the inauguration for Governor-elect Jeff Landry has been moved to Sunday, according to a press release from the governor.

The swearing-in of the 57th governor of Louisiana was set to take place Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., but it was moved to Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. due to concerns about weather.

Additionally, Attorney General-elect Liz Murrill will also move her inauguration ceremony to Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m..

This is a developing story.

-----

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

As prep crews put the finishing touches on the State Capitol grounds ahead of Monday's Inauguration Day ceremony, organizers are crossing their fingers for clear skies.

"We're looking at it being positive from a weather standpoint and again we're asking everyone to pray for good weather," Bud Courson, Ceremony Director, said.

WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists are tracking a rainy afternoon at the Capitol during the time of Governor-elect Jeff Landry's swearing in. Despite the odds, Courson said there is no contingency plan as of now.

"Of course, you always watch the weather very carefully, and the Governor-elect is doing that with all of the resources that he's got available," Courson said.

If Mother Nature does happen to threaten the day's festivities, it wouldn't be the first time.

In 2020, the rain barely held off during John Bel Edwards' second inaugural ceremony.

Heavy downpours put a damper on Edwin Edwards' second inauguration in 1984, forcing everyone to move inside of the Capitol building at the last minute. In 1992, a wet forecast prompted officials to hold Edwards' third ceremony indoors.

Rain or shine, Monday's event will be held on the steps of the State Capitol, said Courson, unless a last-minute change is deemed absolutely necessary.