Governor Jeff Landry testifies to Congress regarding Louisiana infrastructure Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Jeff Landry will testify to Congress Wednesday morning regarding Louisiana's infrastructure, according to a release.

Landry testified before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure "on the urgent need for federal support to modernize Louisiana's infrastructure, tackle environmental challenges and boost [Louisiana's] economy."

The chairman of the panel, Representative Sam Graves, invited Landry to speak. You can click here to watch.