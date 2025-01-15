57°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor Jeff Landry testifies to Congress regarding Louisiana infrastructure Wednesday
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Jeff Landry will testify to Congress Wednesday morning regarding Louisiana's infrastructure, according to a release.
Landry testified before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure "on the urgent need for federal support to modernize Louisiana's infrastructure, tackle environmental challenges and boost [Louisiana's] economy."
The chairman of the panel, Representative Sam Graves, invited Landry to speak. You can click here to watch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One lane of I-12 eastbound neat Frost is blocked due to an...
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win in comeback victory over...
-
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
-
New details: One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing;...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win in comeback victory over...
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season