Governor Jeff Landry testifies to Congress regarding Louisiana infrastructure Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Jeff Landry will testify to Congress Wednesday morning regarding Louisiana's infrastructure, according to a release.

Landry testified before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure "on the urgent need for federal support to modernize Louisiana's infrastructure, tackle environmental challenges and boost [Louisiana's] economy."

"The mandate is clear and it is time we really look towards infrastructure policies that the president had put in place. And eliminate deregulatory barriers, streamline the permitting and implement and truly implement the one federal decision," Landry said. "The one federal decision requires federal agencies to establish a one agency, one decision structure for environmental reviews."

The chairman of the panel, Representative Sam Graves, invited Landry to speak. You can click here to watch.