Governor issues "State of Emergency" as Mississippi River rises to dangerous levels

Governor Bobby Jindal declared a state of emergency, in case the Mississippi River gets too high.

There are already problems up-stream.

Both Jindal's and Edward’s Administrations are preparing for historic high water. Levels that have not been seen since 2011.

National Weather Service Ken Graham said an unusual and active El Nino rainfall pattern kept the temperatures high, and less snow on the ground. All that extra water, is coming down the Mississippi River, heading straight for Louisiana.

"We're talking 200 to 600 percent more of what you'd usually get," Graham said.

No snow, means no spring time melt, so what we would normally see in May, is coming in January.

"We've had very warm temperatures, and so with that all of this is rain, not snow. So that means that it gets into the system faster and with snow we tend to have less moisture content with that," said Dr. Susan Van Cooten, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

If your home flooded in 2011, or if you are worried you may flood, the National Weather Service suggests stocking up on supplies now. Concordia Parish will receive Hesco Baskets on Thursday.

The Bonne Carre Spillway could open as early as the week of January 11, 2016. And they are considering opening the Morganza Spillway. Kevin Davis, the director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said they are keeping their options open.

"At worse case right now, if everything stayed the same we're not sure that we would have to open, or if they open it would only be one gate," Davis explained. "We may have to deal with another flood for the spring so that's worth watching."

Experts do not expect the Mississippi River or it's runoff to touch 2011 levels, but they are worried about the possibility of more snow and rain between now and spring time.