Governor honors family of fallen officers

BATON ROUGE- Law enforcement officers and their families held blue ribbons beneath overcast skies at the Louisiana Governor's Mansion Monday. The event marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day honoring those who died in the line of duty.

"I know our law enforcement officials are serving us very well each day all across the state of Louisiana," Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Nine officers and a police dog died in Louisiana during 2016, four were were shot to death. Nationally, shooting deaths of law enforcement were up 56 percent from the previous year with 64 officers killed, 21 in ambush shootings.

"All of the people who showed up here, it's great that the public is coming together," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Simmons, said. He was one of six officers shot in the July Baton Rouge ambush attacks that left three dead and another severely disabled.

Despite last year's uptick, overall deaths including accidents are considerably down from their high point in 1974 of 280 deaths compared to 135 killed in 2016.