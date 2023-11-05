82°
Governor Edwards reacts to huge hit against Jayden Daniels
BATON ROUGE - Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner drew the ire of many after his huge hit against LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels late into the game after Daniels was pulled for a concussion.
Many believed the hit should've been assessed as a targeting penalty in the moment, which would have ejected Turner from the game, but it was only called as roughing the passer.
Among the many to think the call should have been different was Governor Edwards, who put "How in the world was this not targeting?" in response to the hit on Facebook.
