71°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards delivers State of the State address
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is slated to kick off a new legislative session with the State of the State address Monday.
Moments before the governor made his address, his office announced the state had its first presumptive positive case of the virus. You can watch the speech in its entirety below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win