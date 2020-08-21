Governor declares state of emergency as gulf coast braces for tropical systems

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.

The declaration will help broaden the state's ability to manage resources and take precautions ahead of the storms.

“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”

Residents are advised to get supplies before the storms reach the gulf. The state recommends the following supplies.

-A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

-A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

-One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

-A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

-Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

-An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

-Sanitation supplies

-Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

-An extra pair of glasses

-Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

-Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

-Paper and pencil

-Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

-Infant formula and diapers

-Pet food and water

You an read the full declaration here: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/108-JBE-2020-SOE-Tropical-Storm-Laura-and-Tropical-Depression-14.pdf