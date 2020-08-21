Tropical moisture bringing a few rainy days next week

Scroll down for the latest tropical information.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, mostly for areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and highs will be near 92. Enjoy this dry time! It won’t last forever! Overnight lows will be near 91.

Up Next: Moving into the weekend, showers and storms will continue to bubble up in the afternoons and temperatures will stay in the very low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Deep tropical moisture will move into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. A few rainy days will be in store next week, but much of the forecast will depend on the tropical systems in the Gulf. Right now, expect (at least) Monday and Tuesday to be rainy as these systems run their course. There are no major threats associated with these systems for our area. Read more about the tropics below.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Depression Thirteen is located in the Atlantic. This system currently has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph. It is forecast to become a tropical storm later at some point over the weekend. This system is developing slowly, and this trend is likely to continue through the weekend and early next week. The most recent forecast cone has this system entering the Gulf of Mexico late Monday. Many forecast details are unknown.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is located in the Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. Then, it will likely make a landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico over the weekend. While it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico after crossing the peninsula, it is uncertain what the strength and placement of the storm will be at that time. This storm will also contribute to building moisture in the Gulf and rainy conditions for us here at home.

As these two systems intensify, the first to reach tropical storm status will be named Laura and the second, Marco.

NHC FORECAST:

Tropical Depression Thirteen:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 58.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm by the weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropical Depression Fourteen:

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.4 North, longitude 83.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue this morning. A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected by this afternoon and continuing through at least Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the system will move near or just offshore the coasts of northern Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras, including the Bay Islands, today and approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday. Some weakening is expected as it traverses the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening is forecast on Sunday as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

