Governor announces Tuesday news conference, expected to discuss next phase of La.'s coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the next phase of Louisiana's coronavirus response during a news conference Tuesday.

Edwards will hold the news conference at 3:30 at p.m. at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The governor is expected to announce the next phase in Louisiana's reopening plan. The current executive order, which Edwards described as a "modified phase 2," will expire Wednesday.

With cases surging in recent weeks, it's unclear how the state might change its current restrictions.

The news conference will stream live at 3:30 p.m. on WBRZ.com.