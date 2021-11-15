Governor & EBR mayor-president attend infrastructure bill signing at White House

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signing will be well represented today by Louisiana elected officials that include Governor John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Broome posted on social media Monday morning of her invite to the Washington for the final act of the bill that was of much debate between the chambers of congress.

"This is going to mean, not only will they see transformation take place with roads, bridges, broad band... They will also see jobs created," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

"I'd much rather be in our position with people directly involved... It looks good that we could get even more funding coming our way," David Zoller with BRAC said. "This is going to revolutionize the way we can transport people and move around the capital area."

The state is expected to get around $7.2 billion of the trillion dollar deal.











