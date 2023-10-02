Latest Weather Blog
Government funding deal means National Flood Insurance Program extended
BATON ROUGE - The last-minute weekend deal to avert a federal government shutdown included something Louisiana's congressional delegation has championed: an extension for the National Flood Insurance Program.
The bipartisan agreement that passed on Saturday ensured the continuation of the program -- but only until Nov. 17.
Anything beyond that will require additional action.
“We are thankful Congress came together in a bipartisan way to avert this shutdown, but our work isn’t over, the National Association of Realtors said in a statement. "This is a short-term extension, and we will be right back here in November."
Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, was among those warning of dire consequences if the program were to lapse.
“Five million Americans and half-a-million Louisianians rely on the National Flood Insurance Program to protect their homes and businesses," he said last week, as he urged Congress to extend funding.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) called the reauthorization part of an "imperfect" but essential piece of congressional business over the weekend.
Stand-alone legislation on the NFIP failed to get through Congress in the waning days of September.
