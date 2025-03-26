79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Landry visits Rotary Club of Baton Rouge to address 'state of Louisiana' days before election

1 hour 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025 Mar 26, 2025 March 26, 2025 11:22 AM March 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday will speak to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge about the "state of Louisiana" with only days until voters statewide decide on a set of four amendments to the state constitution.

The most significant change to the constitution on the ballot Saturday is a constitutional amendment that would significantly alter the state's tax code. Landry called a special legislative session on state tax law last year where he proposed Amendment Two. 

The meeting is being held at the Renaissance Hotel at noon. WBRZ will livestream the governor's statements on Facebook and YouTube.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days