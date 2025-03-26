Gov. Landry visits Rotary Club of Baton Rouge to address 'state of Louisiana' days before election

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday will speak to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge about the "state of Louisiana" with only days until voters statewide decide on a set of four amendments to the state constitution.

The most significant change to the constitution on the ballot Saturday is a constitutional amendment that would significantly alter the state's tax code. Landry called a special legislative session on state tax law last year where he proposed Amendment Two.

The meeting is being held at the Renaissance Hotel at noon. WBRZ will livestream the governor's statements on Facebook and YouTube.