79°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry visits Rotary Club of Baton Rouge to address 'state of Louisiana' days before election
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday will speak to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge about the "state of Louisiana" with only days until voters statewide decide on a set of four amendments to the state constitution.
The most significant change to the constitution on the ballot Saturday is a constitutional amendment that would significantly alter the state's tax code. Landry called a special legislative session on state tax law last year where he proposed Amendment Two.
The meeting is being held at the Renaissance Hotel at noon. WBRZ will livestream the governor's statements on Facebook and YouTube.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four departments work to put out large house fire in Ascension Parish
-
2une In Previews: A big weekend for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre...
-
Berwick parents who let children drive golfcarts and ATVs will now be...
-
Man arrested after ramming into marked and unmarked unit during pursuit
-
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Sports Video
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...
-
LSU baseball dominates UL-Lafayette
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's