Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gov. Landry signs order to fly flags half-staff in honor of fire chief who died at Trump rally

3 hours 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2024 Jul 18, 2024 July 18, 2024 11:28 AM July 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an Executive Order on Thursday to fly flags at half-staff in memory of the former fire chief who was killed at the Pennsylvania rally where former president Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. 

Landry's order says that all state and federal flags will be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all state buildings in honor of Corey Comperatore from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

"Exercising our First Amendment rights should never come at the cost of the ultimate sacrifice, even when attending a political rally. Mr. Comperatore is a hero, and Louisiana is proud to honor him today and every day for his selfless acts," Landry said.

Comperatore, a United States Army Reserve soldier and a fire chief at the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, died when he shielded his family with his body when shots rang out from the rooftop of a nearby building at the Saturday rally where a 20-year-old shooter attempted to kill the former president.

His funeral was Thursday morning in Freeport, Pennsylvania.

