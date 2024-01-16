Gov. Landry signs executive order concerning illegal immigration

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed his third executive order Tuesday, which requires executive branch heads to determine the costs of illegal immigration in the state.

Landry said the executive order is the first step to protect residents from the 'costly burden of illegal immigration.'

“The cost of illegal immigration in this state is falling on the shoulders of hard-working Louisianans. This Executive Order will analyze data to determine the financial burden our citizens are being forced to carry because of those who do not follow the law,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Louisiana will always welcome those who legally immigrate, but taxpayers cannot continue to foot the bill for individuals who break the law and skip the line.”

The order says the head of every executive branch state agency should write a report detailing how much money is being spent "for the benefit of illegal aliens" and turn it into the governor's office within 120 days.