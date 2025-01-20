41°
Gov. Landry, officials host news conference debriefing state about incoming snow, freezing temperatures
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry addressed the state's freezing weather and expected snowfall on Monday just hours after visiting Washington, D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Landry addressed the public in a news conference at 3 p.m. with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Jacques Thibodeaux, as well as representatives from Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Transportation and Development.
WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists predict between two to six inches of snow across the capital region starting Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to WBRZ for more updates.
