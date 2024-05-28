Gov. Landry declares Tuesday as 'Not on Herb Day' to celebrate Pelican player's achievements

Photo: New Orleans Pelicans

BATON ROUGE - After signing multiple bills into law Tuesday, Gov. Jeff Landry proclaimed that May 28, 2024, will be known as "Not on Herb Day" to celebrate the sporting achievements of Pelicans guard Herb Jones.

Jones was born in Alabama and played for the Crimson Tide during college before being drafted by the Pelicans in the early second round in 2021. During his first NBA season, Jones ranked third for steals, fourth for blocks and was in the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

At the end of the 2023-2024 season, Jones was one of the four players in the league who got at least 100 steals and 60 blocks. He was the only non-center to be selected for the 2024 NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Landry said he urges Louisianians to not only recognize Herb's on-court achievements, but his humility, work ethic and commitment to community.

In a video response, Jones thanked the governor and said he would continue to do his job.