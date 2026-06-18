Winner of 2026 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes drawn - See results here

BATON ROUGE — The winner of the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was selected Thursday live on WBRZ.

The following names were drawn:

New 2026 Genesis G70 - Constance Matthews from Baton Rouge

$10,000 shopping spree at Home Furniture Plus - Roland Alford from Port Allen

Free groceries for a year - Alethea Thompson from Addis

Free gas for a year - Jannie Tempanaro from Baton Rouge

St. Jude Dream Home - Maria Givens from Baton Rouge

Givens won a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at $500,000.