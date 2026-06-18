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Winner of 2026 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes drawn - See results here

1 hour 31 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 4:34 PM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The winner of the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was selected Thursday live on WBRZ. 

The following names were drawn:

New 2026 Genesis G70 - Constance Matthews from Baton Rouge
$10,000 shopping spree at Home Furniture Plus - Roland Alford from Port Allen
Free groceries for a year - Alethea Thompson from Addis
Free gas for a year - Jannie Tempanaro from Baton Rouge
St. Jude Dream Home - Maria Givens from Baton Rouge

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Givens won a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at $500,000.

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