Gov. Landry calls on LSU to be the first school to put Charlie Kirk statue on campus
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry has called on LSU to be the first campus to put a Charlie Kirk statue on campus.
The governor announced on social media after the 'This is the Turning Point Tour' at the River Center earlier Monday evening, where over 1600 people are said to have attended.
"We're going to put a challenge out to the LSU Board of Supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend the freedom of speech on college campuses. C'mon, ladies and gentlemen, let's see if we can be the first campus to do it," Gov. Landry said.
Charlie Kirk was killed while holding an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His death caused a strong reaction across the country.
"There is no better warrior for free speech than Charlie Kirk, and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America," Landry said in the caption of his post.
Watch the video here:
I’m calling on @LSU to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk by putting up a statue of him on campus.
There is no better warrior for free speech than Charlie Kirk, and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America. ???? pic.twitter.com/SqzwVaEfZU— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 28, 2025
