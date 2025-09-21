92°
Gov. Jeff Landry and son to attend Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

2 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and his son will attend the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH THE LIVE SERVICE HERE:

The service will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and is slated to begin at 1 p.m. CT. It will honor the life of Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in early September. 

Other notable attendees include President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as well as several other senior White House officials, according to the Associated Press

The AP reported that tens of thousands of mourners are expected to attend the service, and members of the public began lining up outside before sunrise. 

