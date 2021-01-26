Gov. Edwards to address public regarding hurricane recovery efforts Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the public on Tuesday (Jan. 26) afternoon at 1 p.m. from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The governor will join other local officials in providing citizens with an update on hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records, including a record for the number of storms that made landfall in the continental U.S.

Out of the 12 storms that made landfall in the U.S., five of those storms made landfall in Louisiana. Many citizens who were displaced by the storm are still unable to live in their homes due to storm damage.

At 1 p.m., Governor Edwards' address will be aired on WBRZ Plus and livestreamed on WBRZ's Facebook Page.