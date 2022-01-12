61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. and First Lady Edwards to participate in statewide cleanup day on Friday

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, March 18 2016 Mar 18, 2016 March 18, 2016 8:26 AM March 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will participate in the statewide clean up day, Leaders Against Litter, organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful on Friday morning.

Leaders throughout the state will participate in the initiative to help bring awareness to the litter problem in the state.

The morning will begin with litter cleanups followed by leaders signing a pledge to "Speak UP, Pick UP, and Stand UP" for a litter-free state. Over 20 Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliates will participate.

The cleanup day will be Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Arsenal Park near the intersection of Capitol Access Road and Capitol Lake Drive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days