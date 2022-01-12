Gov. and First Lady Edwards to participate in statewide cleanup day on Friday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will participate in the statewide clean up day, Leaders Against Litter, organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful on Friday morning.



Leaders throughout the state will participate in the initiative to help bring awareness to the litter problem in the state.



The morning will begin with litter cleanups followed by leaders signing a pledge to "Speak UP, Pick UP, and Stand UP" for a litter-free state. Over 20 Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliates will participate.



The cleanup day will be Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Arsenal Park near the intersection of Capitol Access Road and Capitol Lake Drive.