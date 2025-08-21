Goodwill opens new location in Gonzales across street from old facility

GONZALES — Goodwill has officially opened its new, larger location in Gonzales across the street from their old location off South Airline Highway.

Store officials said the new location is a larger space.

"So we were across the street, and we've been across the street for more than 20 years. It's a smaller location, about 10,000 square feet, and so we moved here to 26,000 square feet to offer a better shopping experience for the people of Gonzales," Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana President and CEO Jodee Daraoca said.

Daraoca said that sales help fund job training and employee services for people facing major barriers like incarceration, foster care transitions and disability.