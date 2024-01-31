69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good times - and tennis balls - will roll in Zachary dog parade

1 hour 29 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, January 31 2024 Jan 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 11:38 AM January 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - Missed Krewe of Mutts? No worries! The Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary is hosting a dog parade on Feb. 11.

Proceeds from the parade will benefit the rescue and help homeless and abused dogs in the community. The theme, Bark in de Bayou, calls for your most Cajun outfits, beads, and decor!

Bark in the Park will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Zachary before the parade rolls at 2 p.m..

Trending News

Click the links here to register your pup, register as a vendor, or sponsor the event

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days