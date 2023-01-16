59°
Latest Weather Blog
'Good Morning America' focuses on Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects; report airing Monday morning on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" is discussing the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take.
The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athlete's performances.
Trending News
After the meet, LSU ramped up their security measures. LSU had already eliminated post-meet autograph sessions and may restrict the girls from going into the stands post-meet to see their friends and family in order to keep them from any potential harm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not...
-
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
-
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...