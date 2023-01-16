59°
'Good Morning America' focuses on Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects; report airing Monday morning on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" is discussing the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take. 

The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athlete's performances. 

After the meet, LSU ramped up their security measures. LSU had already eliminated post-meet autograph sessions and may restrict the girls from going into the stands post-meet to see their friends and family in order to keep them from any potential harm.

