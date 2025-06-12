Good 2 Eat: White Bean Salad and Mediterranean Baked Fish with Lemon, Garlic

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

White Bean Salad

2 cans white beans (cannellini), drained and rinsed well

1 English cucumber, diced

10 oz grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 red onion, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1 cup parsley, chopped

15 to 20 mint leaves, chopped

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tsp Za’atar

1/2 tsp sumac

1/2 tsp Aleppo pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Feta cheese, optional

Add white beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green onions, parsley and mint to a large mixing bowl.

Add lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper, then add za’atar, sumac and Aleppo pepper.

Finish with lemon juice and 2-3 Tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil. Give the salad a good toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add feta cheese. For best flavor, let the salad sit in the dressing for 30 minutes or so before serving.

Mediterranean Baked Fish with Lemon and Garlic

4-6 tilapia fillets

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves

Lemon Sauce

5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

5 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

5 garlic cloves, minced

For Coating

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground coriander

3/4 tsp. paprika

3/4 tsp. ground cumin

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix together the lemon juice, olive oil, and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Set aside.

In another shallow bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, spices, salt and pepper.

Pat the fish dry. Dip the fish in the lemon sauce then dip it in the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour. Reserve the lemon sauce for later.

Heat 2 tablespoon olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and sear on each side to give it some color, but do not fully cook, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove the skillet from heat.

To the remaining lemon sauce, add the minced garlic and mix. Drizzle all over the fish fillets.

Bake in the heated oven until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and sprinkle chopped parsley.

Serve immediately.