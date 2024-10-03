GOOD 2 EAT: Marsala pork chops and mashed potatoes

Marsala Pork Chops

6 pork chops, boneless cut thin

Creole seasoning

kosher salt

freshly-ground black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus 2 tablespoons

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter

8-10 ounces shiitake, baby portabello or cremini mushrooms, cleaned, caps sliced thin

1/2 cup shallot or sweet onion, chopped

3/4 cup dry Marsala wine

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1 tsp. fresh rosemary, chopped

1/3 cup heavy cream

Season pork chops on both sides with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Dredge in flour, shaking off excess.

Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork for 3 minutes per side, until browned and centers read 145 degrees with a meat thermometer. Transfer to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

Add shallots and mushrooms to pan with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper. Sauté until mushrooms are soft and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.

Stir 2 tablespoons flour into the mushroom mixture and cook for 1 minute. Add Marsala and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, scraping any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 5-8 minutes, until sauce is slightly thickened.

Stir in thyme, rosemary, and heavy cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add pork back to the pan with any accumulated juices and simmer for 2 minutes.

Transfer pork chops to a platter and spoon sauce over the top.

Garnish with chopped fresh herbs and if desired, a squeeze of lemon juice.

Serve with mashed potatoes, noodles, or rice.

Mashed Potatoes

2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 Tbsp. butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. sea salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

minced chives for garnish

Place uncooked Yukon Gold potato cubes in a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook until very tender, 15-20 minutes.

When potatoes are tender, melt butter in a small saucepan. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add Creole seasoning, salt and heavy cream; stir until just heated through. Remove from heat.

Drain potatoes, return to pot and mash. Pour butter mixture over and stir until well combined. Garnish with chives if desired and serve.